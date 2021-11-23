Staff and children at Davison Day Nursery in 2011 with their Children in Need posters. Picture: Stephen Goodger W47590H11
Staff and children at Davison Day Nursery in 2011 with their Children in Need posters. Picture: Stephen Goodger W47590H11

Children in Need 2011: See how Worthing supported Children in Need in 2011

Pudsey’s little helpers were out in force 10 years ago, helping to raise money for Children in Need. People across Worthing took part in fundraising events, from wearing fancy dress to organising a croquet marathon at West Worthing Tennis Club.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:00 pm

At Goring Methodist Church Pre-school, children has a picnic in pyjamas, made Pudsey biscuits and played games. Over at Worthing Leisure Centre, children attending the crèche stuck loose change to cut-out pictures of Pudsey.

Children at Goring First School were allowed to wear fancy dress and Davison Day Nursery held a cake sale, with staff and children dressing in pyjamas for the day. Nursery manager Louise Payne said: “It was a really enjoyable day and everybody, including the parents, participated.”

After not having a haircut for eight years, chef Ben Hollatz took Children in Need as an opportunity to have a little more than a trim. Chris Boxter chopped off his long locks at Salvation Army Welcome In, watched by staff and visitors.

1. West Worthing Tennis Club

Croquet marathon at West Worthing Tennis Club for Children in Need 2011. Picture: Stephen Goodger W47597H11

Photo Sales

2. Goring Methodist Church Pre-school

Picnic in pyjamas at Goring Methodist Church Pre-school for Children in Need 2011. Picture: Stephen Goodger W47580H11

Photo Sales

3. Worthing Leisure Centre

Toby Luke with Pudsey collection bears at Worthing Leisure Centre for Children in Need 2011. Picture: Stephen Goodger W47601H11

Photo Sales

4. Worthing Leisure Centre

Sasha Pottit with Pudsey at Worthing Leisure Centre for Children in Need 2011. Picture: Stephen Goodger W47603H11

Photo Sales
WorthingPudsey
Next Page
Page 1 of 3