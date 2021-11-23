At Goring Methodist Church Pre-school, children has a picnic in pyjamas, made Pudsey biscuits and played games. Over at Worthing Leisure Centre, children attending the crèche stuck loose change to cut-out pictures of Pudsey.

Children at Goring First School were allowed to wear fancy dress and Davison Day Nursery held a cake sale, with staff and children dressing in pyjamas for the day. Nursery manager Louise Payne said: “It was a really enjoyable day and everybody, including the parents, participated.”

After not having a haircut for eight years, chef Ben Hollatz took Children in Need as an opportunity to have a little more than a trim. Chris Boxter chopped off his long locks at Salvation Army Welcome In, watched by staff and visitors.

