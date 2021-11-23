Hardy volunteers take a dip for Children in Need in November 2011. Pictures: Kate Shemilt C111819
Bognor Regis Sea Dippers: Plucky plunge into the sea in November 2011 proves splashing

Plucky fundraisers plunged into the sea 10 years ago to raise money for Children in Need. Swapping swimming costumes and bikinis for pyjamas and slippers, some 14 Pudsey supporters went for a dip off Bognor Regis seafront.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:45 pm

Organiser Lorraine West was extremely proud of the level of support they received. She said: “The event was fantastic and there were a lot of people down on the beach supporting us.” St John’s Ambulance volunteers went down to help and Bognor Regis Yacht Club provided hot showers afterwards.

Lorraine said the water was very cold but once you got in, it felt quite warm. Such was the success, the group was dubbed the Bognor Regis Sea Dippers and set up a Facebook page to seek more supporters for future dips.

