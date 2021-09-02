We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 2008 and 2009.

Do you recognise anyone in the photos? Tag them in our Facebook post.

You can see our previous galleries here:

1. Obby New Starters 08 Waterfield School Bewbush Kim Gasson T/A+ Mrs Barbara Newton Teacher Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

2. Obby New Starters 08 Three Bridges Infant School Apple Class Jonathan Hair Teacher Mrs Renita Simpson HTa Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

3. Obby New Starters 08 Three Bridges Infant School Cherry Class Miss Lisa Miller Teacher Mrs Jean Lintern T/A Photo: Crawley Photo Sales

4. Obby New Starters 08 St Margarets School Buttercup Class Photo: Crawley Photo Sales