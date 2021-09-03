Obby New Starters 08 West Green Primary School Maggie Slater + class
Obby New Starters 08 West Green Primary School Maggie Slater + class

26 photos of Crawley new starters from 2008 and 2009 - including Broadfield East, Waterfield, Three Bridges and Northgate

Lots of children will be starting their education jounrey this month as new starters at their Infant and Primary schools.

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 7:42 am

We have gone back through our archives and found new starter pictures from 2008 and 2009.

1.

Obby New Starters 08 Waterfield School Bewbush Kim Gasson T/A+ Mrs Barbara Newton Teacher

2.

Obby New Starters 08 Three Bridges Infant School Apple Class Jonathan Hair Teacher Mrs Renita Simpson HTa

3.

Obby New Starters 08 Three Bridges Infant School Cherry Class Miss Lisa Miller Teacher Mrs Jean Lintern T/A

4.

Obby New Starters 08 St Margarets School Buttercup Class

