Field Place First School Nativity in December 2006. Picture: Mick Canning
Field Place First School Nativity in December 2006. Picture: Mick Canning

22 pictures of Nativity plays in Worthing and Sompting from 2006

Nothing indicates Christmas is nearly here more than a Nativity play.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:28 pm

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows but while we wait for this, here are pictures of various Nativity plays performed by schools and churches 15 years ago.

SEE ALSO: 7 pictures of Nativity plays in Ferring and Findon from 2006

9 pictures of Nativity plays in Shoreham and Southwick from 2006

1.

Children taking part in the Sandhurst School Nativity play at Cornstone Methodist Church in Worthing in December 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

2.

Children taking part in the Sandhurst School Nativity play at Cornstone Methodist Church in Worthing in December 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

3.

Children taking part in the Sandhurst School Nativity play at Cornstone Methodist Church in Worthing in December 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

4.

Nativity at White Styles Middle School in Sompting in December 2006. Picture: Gerald Thompson W50006H6

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales
WorthingFerringShorehamSouthwick
Next Page
Page 1 of 6