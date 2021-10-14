17 pictures of 2nd Durrington Sea Scouts over the years

News you can trust since 1853

Cubs and Beavers enjoying mini pioneering at the 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group open day in 2007. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey W03262H7

The 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group float at the Worthing Rotary Carnival in 2006. Picture: Stephen Goodger W35274h6

The group has been involved in the Worthing Rotary Carnival, Durrington Festival, charity fundraising and Remembrance Day services.