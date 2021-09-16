obby 23/9 Our Lady Queen of Heaven new starters - St Joseph's Class
17 photos of Crawley new starters from 2009 - including St Margarets, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Brook and Hilltop

A whole bunch of children have started their education journey in September.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 8:51 am

And we are lookingto run a specuial supplement with all theirt photos. We have contacted all the primary schools in town to send us their photos of the new cohorts.

But while we wait for that picture special, here are pictures of new starters from 2009. Where are all these children now?

If you spot anyone you know, share the link on social media or tag them in our Facebook post.

See our previous galleries here:

1.

obby 23/9 Our Lady Queen of Heaven new starters - Our Lady's Class

2.

obby 23/9 Our Lady Queen of Heaven new starters - St Anne's Class

3.

obby 7/10 new starters - hilltop primary school - buttercup class, mrs rubenstein

4.

obby 7/10 new starters - hilltop primary school - daisy class, miss anscombe

