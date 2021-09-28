The awards evening at County Hall North was hosted in partnership with the West Sussex County Times in September 2011 to celebrate the end of a three-month project that saw 27 applicants seek financial aid for things they needed to further their ambitions, like equipment for a hair and beauty course and new dummies used in training at a local life-saving club.

It was the climax of months of work to identify and acknowledge young people who were striving to achieve their goals and organisations who gave a good deal of time supporting the youth of Horsham and surrounding villages. The awards supported 316 of the district’s most promising young people and Tom Osborne, project co-ordinator, said this would benefit not only them individually but the whole community.