These two West Sussex sites named top Roman attractions by TV historian

Fishbourne Roman Palace

Fishbourne Roman Palace and Bignor Roman Villa both make the top ten.

Britain is littered with the ruins of ancient Rome’s occupation, providing an insight into some of the island’s oldest recorded history.

Fishbourne Roman Palace hosts the remains of a 1st-century complex that contains stunning mosaic work.

Bignor Roman Palace

The complex is huge, with over 100 rooms all featuring intricate mosaics.

Today, Fishbourne Roman Palace is run by the charity Sussex Past and is open to tourists and educational groups. Visitors can view audio-visual displays, artefacts, and reconstructions of the site.

Bignor Roman Villa, which also made the list, is a large Roman villa complex and hosts the remains of a 3rd century ancient Roman home, and some of the best-preserved Roman mosaics in the country.