Worthing Samaritans smashes centenary cycle target

Volunteers from Worthing Samaritans and plucky passers-by helped the charity smash its static cycle target of 150 miles, the distance between all six Sussex branches of Samaritans.

Two bikes were set up in the Guildbourne Centre on Saturday and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman officially launched the Tour de Sussex Branches, part of the branch’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman launches Worthing Samaritans' static cycle ride. Photo by Derek Martin DM19105064a

Bob said: “It’s a very special charity, very close to my heart, a genuine, impartial, independent listening service celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“It’s an important service and it’s a privilege to be here to support them.”

A team from Worthing Samaritans was on hand to take turns on the bikes and to encourage members of the public to have a go, which several did.

Thanks to the combined effort, a total of 153 miles were covered on the day.

The aim was to raise awareness of the charity, which is based in Lennox Road, although donations were gratefully accepted.

More information about Worthing Samaritans can be found at www.samaritans.org/worthing