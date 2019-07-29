Worthing residents celebrate charity fundraising record for Highdown Court

Residents at Highdown Court in Worthing are celebrating their most successful fundraising effort yet, in the history of the Saxon Weald development.

Offering extra care support for adults of all ages, Highdown Court opened in Durrington Lane in 2010, on the site of the former Highdown School.

Staff and residents at Highdown Court in Worthing present a cheque to Maureen Johnson, sub branch organiser at Worthing and Washington Parkinson's UK

Heidi Rossetti, extra care scheme manager, said they have held various fundraising events for different charities over the years.

The most recent effort was for Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s UK, including taking part in a sponsored walk, a grand raffle and a Petticoat Lane Market event.

Heidi said: “We have raised nearly £900. This is the largest amount of money Highdown Court residents have ever raised for any charity and we are very proud.”

Staff, residents and family members completed a 5k walk along Worthing seafront in June and raised £194 in cash, which was handed over on the day.

Maureen Johnson was thrilled with the support she received for her fundraising walk on Worthing seafront

Walk organiser Maureen Johnson, sub branch organiser at Worthing and Washington Parkinson’s UK, visited Highdown Court on Friday to receive a cheque for a further £693 raised at the home.

Heidi said: “The grand raffle raised £300. Then we had a Petticoat Lane Market with stalls and friends and family came in to support us.

“The residents carried collection tins on the walk and on the day, we didn’t just do the walk, we went to Marine Gardens and all along the seafront, even on buses, with our tins, trying to collect as much as possible.

“These residents worked really hard and it was just fabulous how everybody came together.

“We do lots of different things for charity but we have a lot of people with Parkinson’s, so we thought let’s do something for this charity. All the money we raised will go into the local community and we think that’s fab, how wonderful for these people.”

Maureen said this was the fourth walk she had organised and it was the best yet, raising around £4,000 for the support group.

She said: “We had a fantastic response, I must say. We were overwhelmed. All the money will be used for activities for both the Worthing and Washington groups.

“This was the best one yet. I can’t believe all these people came out to support me, some of them in wheelchairs. It’s very humbling.”