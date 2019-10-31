Worthing Lifecentre sees sharp rise in referrals from survivors of rape and sexual abuse

Lifecentre’s Worthing counselling centre has seen a huge increase in referrals from survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley visited the centre to find out more about the charity’s work, providing specialist support for people of all ages and all genders.

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley with chief executive Kathryn Slatter at Lifecentre's Worthing counselling centre

He met chief executive Kathryn Slatter, who said they had already had 120 referrals this year for face-to-face counselling from people living in Worthing, a 63 per cent increase on last year.

Kathryn said: “Traumatic experiences such as rape and sexual abuse can have devastating and long-lasting implications, such as depression, eating disorders, relationship problems, anxiety and mental health problems.

“The staff and volunteers at Lifecentre are passionate about helping survivors to overcome the negative impact of their abuse.

“We are really grateful to Sir Peter Bottomley for visiting our Worthing centre. We are working hard to grow our funding base in order to meet this growing need.”

Lifecentre also supports survivors through its national helpline, as well as providing text and online counselling. One third of the clients are children, with the youngest receiving play therapy.

Sir Peter said: “I am really grateful for the dedicated work of the staff and volunteers at Lifecentre and for the life-changing support they provide to survivors of rape and sexual abuse.”

Kathryn said it can be difficult to talk about rape or sexual abuse and to know where to turn to for help. Lifecentre’s counsellors provide a safe space where people can process what they have experienced and move on with their journey to wholeness.

For more information about Lifecentre and how you can support its work visit www.lifecentre.uk.com or email info@lifecentre.uk.com or telephone 01243 786349.