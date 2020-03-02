Worthing firm creates mobility scooter like VW camper van for former colleague’s charity run

A former Worthing man is returning to the town on a 300-mile charity run, using a mobility scooter designed to look like a VW camper van.

Peter Arter is raising money for Bowel Cancer UK, as his daughter has just had treatment for the disease.

The finished mobility scooter, produced by Kardinal Independent Living in Worthing

With the help of Kardinal Independent Living, in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, Peter will be driving from Grimsby to Worthing in a mobility scooter.

He explained: “Last year, my daughter Becky Arter was diagnosed with bowel cancer and early this year, found it had spread to her liver. At the age of 36, as you can appreciate, this was a great shock for everyone.

“So, I decided to do something for Bowel Cancer UK and as I don’t have much hair, I thought there was no point in shaving my hair like a lot of people do.

“I was trying to think of something different to do and my friend Jon Hyder jokingly said drive a mobility scooter from Grimsby to Worthing. Once I finished laughing, I said ‘that’s not a bad idea’.”

Peter Arter with the back-up mobility scooter, which will be painted to look like the other one

Peter moved to Grimsby from Worthing in December 2018, and his good friends and former colleagues at Kardinal were happy to help him return south for the fundraising effort.

Peter said: “Doing this route seemed apt. So, with the help from Jon and Kardinal, which has produced two fantastic scooters for me, my task was to set out the route, which proved more difficult than first expected.”

The plan is to set off from Grimsby on Monday, March 30, and aim to reach Worthing on Saturday, April 11, finishing at Worthing Pier. Jon is providing the support vehicle, a real VW camper van.

Bowel Cancer UK campaigns, supports and funds research to stop people dying of bowel cancer.

Peter has a target of £1,000 and has so far raised £385.00. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-arter2.