West Sussex Mind wants help to celebrate its 50th anniversary

West Sussex Mind is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020 and it wants to raise £100,000 to mark this milestone, with help from other people and businesses who will be turning 50 this year.

The independent mental health charity works in Worthing, the Adur district, Littlehampton, Chanctonbury, Midhurst, Bognor and Chichester, providing information and support, while campaigning to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Sarah Palmer and Rupert Murrell from West Sussex Mind playing badminton as part of their RED January daily activities

Debbie Watkins, community fundraising manager, said: “Turning 50 is such a milestone and people often want to mark this with a challenge, party or other occasion.

“We are asking anyone who would like to mark their big birthday this year by taking on a run, fitness challenge or having a party to also raise funds for our charity at the same time.

“Or, perhaps your business would like to link with us for 2020. We would be very grateful for the support. This year, we have set a £100,000 target and every contribution will help.

“The money will be used to reach more people with mental health support needs.”

West Sussex Mind has already kick-started its golden jubilee year by taking part in the RED January campaign, with more than 100 people signed up to be active every day of the month.

Activities planned during the year include the opening of a new out-of-hours mental health support service in Worthing town centre, a new anti-stigma Open Minds project called Moving Minds, a 1970s disco, a supporters event in Midhurst, art exhibitions, a fish and chips supper, quiz and runners in various races, including the Worthing 10k in June.

Other ideas for the 50 for 50 campaign include running for 50 minutes, baking 50 cakes, cycling 50 laps and selling 50 items, either at a car boot sale or online.

The charity was started in Worthing in 1970 as Mind and this later merged with Arun Mind. Then, in 2013, Worthing and Arun Mind joined with Chichester Mind, to become Coastal West Sussex Mind.

Last year, the charity expanded again by merging with The Corner House in Southwick and was renamed West Sussex Mind, based at The Gateway, in Durrington Lane, Worthing.

To find out more about the anniversary year activities or the Open Minds anti-stigma project, email commsadmin@westsussexmind.org or call 01903 277000.

As always, for mental health support, call the same number or email info@westsussexmind.org.

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit www.westsussexmind.org