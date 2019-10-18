West Sussex ambulance team wins award after two lives were saved in 10 minutes at the 2019 Walk the Wight

A West Sussex ambulance team has highlighted the importance of learning CPR after winning a special award for helping two people who had heart attacks at the 2019 Walk the Wight.

Medi4 Ambulance Services, based at Findon Ambulance Station, on the A24 north of Worthing, won the Mountbatten special recognition award at the Walk the Wight Awards 2019, held last night.

Medi4 Ambulance Services, proud recipient of Mountbatten hospice's special recognition award at the Walk the Wight Awards 2019

The walk had been running for 29 years without incident but this year, two cardiac arrests occurred within 10 minutes of each other.

Chris Taylor, operations lead at Medi4, said: “On what is usually a uneventful walk, the on-site medical team were challenged to the limit.

“With two lives saved within 10 minutes of each other, it is so important to have the correct cover in place, even if your event, as in this case, has 29 years of uneventful incidents.

“With CPR initially being commenced by passing rugby players and a midwife, who were only recently refreshed in CPR skills, our patient Neil had the best chance of survival.

Teaching people CPR and use of a defibrillator in Southampton

“Teams were tasked by dispatcher Paul in the central control room in Winchester to both incidents. Paramedic Carl on the motorcycle response unit, assisted by student paramedic Andy and emergency care assistant Rachel, were the responding ambulance to Brook Down, where with the help of the local rugby team, they were successful in resuscitating the gentleman.

“The team then handed the now breathing patient over to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who conveyed him to Southampton General Hospital.

“Emergency medical technician and duty manager Dave was dispatched to Tennyson Down, near Totland, to reports of another cardiac arrest.

“Dave arrived and again successfully defibrillated the patient, who also survived. The patient was flown to hospital by colleagues in the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.”

Chris said: “A team of the staff directly involved in the incident collected our award last night.

“This signifies the importance of members of the public learning CPR, and how essential basic first aid and life support demonstrations are, when buying crucial moments before emergency services arrive to continue giving the correct treatment required by the patient.”

Each year on October 16, there is a worldwide Restart A Heart Day, teaching people CPR and basic life support in a bid to improve the survival rate of patients who suffer a cardiac arrest outside hospital.

The Medi4 team supports the University of Southampton by setting up an ambulance and marquee in Southampton high street, this year successfully training 152 members of the public in commencing CPR and use of a defibrillator.