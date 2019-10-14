Watch Worthing Brave the Shave to ‘show cancer who’s boss’

Customers at The Range in Worthing showed their support when two members of staff did Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support in the store on Friday.

People tossed coins and notes into a bucket as Kate Giammatteo had her hair cut by her daughter Dawn Barnes and Mandy Grantham had hers done by colleague Lauren Gregory.

Kate Giammatteo and Mandy Grantham at the end of their Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

The aim was to ‘show cancer who’s boss’ and thank Macmillan nurses for their support when Kate had breast cancer last year.

Kate said: “We had fun doing the shave and having Herald there made it that much more official, so our customers knew we meant business.

“We are still receiving donations, so I am ever hopeful we will reach our target of £500. One of our work colleagues is donating £100 in memory of her late husband on Tuesday, so that will give us a fantastic boost.”