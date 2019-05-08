Walk for Worthing – everything you need to know

Walk for Worthing is a new sunset walk launched by Worthing-based charity Guild Care.

The aim is to raise money for the charity’s services for local children and adults in need.

Walk for Worthing is a new sunset walk, raising money for Guild Care

Michelle Sidney, head of fundraising, said: “We really hope the local community will come together and Walk for Worthing to help continue our vital services for children and adults in need.

“Every penny really will make a difference in reaching our target of £15,000, which will be spent on providing care and support to those living south of the Downs from Fishersgate to Littlehampton.”

What is it? Walk for Worthing is a new sunset walk organised by Guild Care. People are invited to move along the course in any way they choose.

When? Walk for Worthing takes place on Saturday, June 15, starting at 8pm and finishing at 10.30pm.

Mum Heidi says Guild Care's Ashdown Centre in Worthing has been a lifeline for her and Legna

Where? The walk will start and finish at Steyne Gardens in Worthing.

How much? Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for children aged 5 to 16, free for under-5s. The special family ticket gives two adults and two children entry for £25. Included within your entry fee is a free t-shirt, goody bag and a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink.

How to enter? Register online at www.guildcare.org/walk or call the fundraising team on 01903 528613.

Where is the meeting point? Registration opens in Steyning Gardens at 7pm and there will be a short, optional warm-up. On your return, a mobile bar, stalls and music will welcome you back while the sun is setting.

What is involved? Walk for Worthing is a sunset walk. Stride, stroll, shimmy, scoot or sprint to help Guild Care raise £15,000 for local children and adults in need. You can also choose to gain sponsorship and, if you wish, you can support a particular service.

What is the course like? The course is a flat route along Worthing seafront. Choose to take a 5km return route to George V Avenue or a 10km return route to Goring Gap.

How do I get to Worthing seafront? By car, pay and display car parks include the High Street multi-storey, Grafton multi-storey and Worthing Beachhouse East. By train, the closest station is Worthing Railway Station. By bus, visit www.stagecoachbus.com for timetable information.

What will the money raised be used for? Guild Care says £20 could pay for four children from its Ashdown Centre to go swimming; £50 could pay for someone living with dementia to enjoy an afternoon outing, providing a much-needed break for their carers; and £107 could run one of its services for adults with learning disabilities for one day.

Heidi from Worthing benefits from the Ashdown Centre services, providing respite care for families with children and young adults who have learning disabilities and other complex needs.

Heidi said: “I always know that when Legna is at Guild Care’s Ashdown Centre that she is in a safe environment. She has made some lovely friendships and gets to do lots of fun activities.

“It’s been really difficult to find other services locally that we can use that meet Legna’s needs. So, this is a lifeline for us. Legna has insomnia so using Guild Care’s Ashdown service means that I get a much needed break and it’s a huge deal that we can come here.

“Guild Care is an amazing charity, which Ashdown is part of, so please take part in their Walk for Worthing event to support this service which is such a lifeline for us.”