Volunteer who worked at Horsham charity shop celebrates retirement after 30 years service

Christine Page retired from volunteering at the Cancer Research UK charity shop in East Street Horsham after 30 years there – marking her service on May 30.

A spokesman for the shop said: “We would love to take this opportunity to say to her we will miss you so much and to thank her for all the support, hard work and loyalty she has given the charity.”

At the celebration Christine was given an outstanding contribution award for 2020. She received the award at her celebration as she was unable to get it last year due to the pandemic

Christine page, right with Lillian Millar, left, and manager Victoria Godfrey, centre.