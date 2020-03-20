Volunteer support on hand across the Horsham district

For every person who panic buys, hoards and thinks only of themselves during this coronavirus crisis, there are many, many more who just want to help out where they can.

As such, Horsham District Council has outlined a community support plan to ‘ensure that the most vulnerable are kept safe and well’.

Announcing the move on its website – www.horsham.gov.uk – a spokesman said: “At first we will assist in enabling a coordinated response, and offer support wherever possible alongside existing organisations and volunteer groups; this will be a phased approach based on needs and capacity.

“Our focus will then shift into a more on-the-ground effort.

“Horsham District Council staff will be there to offer support where possible and necessary across the district in partnership with the volunteer groups.”

The council is looking for volunteers to deliver template volunteer help cards door-to-door which will help people in need to find their nearest support services.

The spokesman added: “This is a rapidly changing situation, and we are currently gathering information to help us organise and offer support.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help – and anyone already running or organising a coronavirus volunteer group – is asked to contact the council via www.horsham.gov.uk/community/coronavirus-community-support .

Alternatively, call 01403 215230 or email

Covid-19.Support@horsham.gov.uk

Vulnerable people in need of help – or anyone who knows a vulnerable person in need of help can log on to the same address to ask for assistance and advice.

Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service