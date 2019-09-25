Vintage dance evening to raise money for Horsham’s old and vulnerable

Age UK Horsham has announced the return of its 1940s/50s dance evening next Saturday.

Strictly Vintage will again take place in the Drill Hall in Horsham, with live music from the Royal British Legion dance band.

Over the last five years the event has attracted guests of all ages and dancing abilities dressed in the fashions of the era.

Money raised will help fund the services offered by the charity that support the elderly and the vulnerable in the area.

Julie Branson, fundraising manager for Age UK Horsham, said: “We hope our third evening version of this event will be as popular as ever and help to raise much needed funds to support our work with older people across the Horsham district.

“We’ve sold just over 70 tickets so far and we really hope this year we can raise even more – it would be great to sell out!

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses who support our Strictly Vintage events by donating raffle prizes or their services for free.

“We’re always on the lookout for additional sponsors so if your company would like to support this event please do get in touch.”

To purchase a ticket, call 01403 751304 or pop into Age UK Horsham’s premises at Latvinia House in Dukes Square Horsham.

Tickets are £12.50 each and include a welcome drink and nibbles, games and prizes, including a prize for the best dressed. Doors open 6.45pm.

Age UK Horsham District provides services that tackle loneliness and social isolation and improve access to financial support.

It offers support at home, with registered, insured and police-checked ‘home helps’ to assist with tasks such as cleaning, shopping and laundry.

‘Home helps’ are available for people over the age of 50, and disabled and vulnerable adults.

There is also a team of trained volunteers that offer a free home visit service.

Volunteers are matched with suitable residents, and then pop in for a cup of tea and a chat once a week.

In a new partnership with community groups and West Sussex County Council, the charity has started holding three dementia support clubs across the district.

These put on dementia-friendly activities to allow carers to have a day’s respite.