The latest guidance after confirmation of further coronavirus cases in West Sussex

Fresh reassurance has been given to residents in West Sussex and Surrey after three further coronavirus were confirmed today (Sunday, March 1).

Two people in West Sussex and one man in Surrey tested positive for COVID-19, the county councils said in a joint statement this evening.

The three patients were confirmed as close contacts of a man from Surrey, who was the first to have tested positive for coronavirus within the UK. Read more here

West Sussex and Surrey county councils said the confirmed cases ‘are not GPs or health workers’. The exact locations in the counties have not yet been revealed.

Answering the question of whether people in Surrey or West Sussex are at ‘extra risk’, a spokesperson said: “We ensure that someone with coronavirus doesn’t put others at risk by treating them in isolation and carefully investigating who they had close contact with through contact tracing.

“Contact tracing is a fundamental part of outbreak control that’s used by public health professionals around the world.

“If a person tests positive for coronavirus, we speak to the patient to identify anyone who has had close contact with them during the time they are considered to be infectious and go all out to find these people as soon as possible.

“Once we have contacted them we can then give them the advice they need.

“If they are in groups considered to be a higher risk, we make sure that we follow up with them daily to see how they are.

“If they become unwell we are then able to assess them quickly and take appropriate action.”

The county councils said contact tracing is underway, which ‘includes testing some people’.

The ‘tracing and managing’ of contacts who have had ‘significant exposure’ to confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is being co-ordinated by Public Health England.

“The process starts with a predetermined list of information being collected on each patient,” the county council spokesperon said. “This includes details of any places visited following the onset of symptoms or, in the case of travellers, since they arrived in the UK.

“This is either done by the clinician caring for the patient or in conjunction with them. Translation services will used if needed to ensure the information is as accurate as possible.”

Information is also collected about ‘significant contacts’ – those people in close contact with the case while symptomatic, such household members and fellow travellers.

Using the ‘available information’, all close contacts of the case will be assessed and either categorised into high or low risk. All contacts will be provided with health advice about symptoms and given emergency contact details to use if they develop symptoms in the 14 days after the exposure occurred.

They added: “Those considered to be at higher risk will have a verbal assessment of their health and their health will be monitored on a daily basis and they will asked to self-isolate.

“Should any of the group report symptoms they will be assessed and offered testing in line with current guidance.

“PHE recently used contact tracing successfully in Brighton to track all know cases and prevent any further cases.”

What does self-isolation mean for people who don’t have symptoms?

The NHS says, just like when you have the flu, you should remain at home and not go to work, school or public areas. Where possible, individuals should avoid having visitors to their home but it is ok for friends, family or delivery drivers to drop off food.

Individuals should monitor their symptoms and call NHS 111 (or your national alternative) if they develop any of the following symptoms – fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

There are things you can do to help stop germs like coronavirus spreading:

• Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.

