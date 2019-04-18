‘Terrible runner’ from Horsham who completed Iron Man for a bet finishes Brighton Marathon

A Horsham man has taken on the Brighton Marathon in aid of an East Grinstead charity.

Adam Hinds completed the challenge to support bereavement charity Jigsaw (South East) along with three other fundraisers.

Adam previously completed an Iron Man for a bet and joked: “Who needs to train? It’s just a light run.”

He added: “I am a terrible runner but I love pushing the limits to see what I can achieve.

“This is my first marathon and I hope to raise as much money as I can for Jigsaw, to do the charity proud and run till I drop.”

The four runners have raised £2727 for Jigsaw (South East) so far with the total still increasing.

Nickey Price, the charity’s operations manager told how Jigsaw (South East) was reliant on people’s generosity.

She added that the challenge was a ‘mammoth effort’

Nickey said: “We cannot thank them enough.”