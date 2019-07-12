Strictly Come Dancing star presents award to Haywards Heath care home manager

Long-term ‘Strictly’ star Brendan Cole presented an award to a Haywards Heath care home manager last month.

Walstead Place Care Home is celebrating being a runner-up at the Caring Homes Group ‘Recognition Awards’.

The home’s Sarah Walker was shortlisted for the Lifetime Achievement Award for ‘her 23 years of service, showing true dedication and commitment in abundance. Her care and compassion are second to none and she continues to give her best.’

The awards were announced by one of the original professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing; producer and entertainer, Brendan Cole, at a gala ceremony on June 14 at the Heythrop Park Resort, Oxfordshire.

Sarah is delighted to have made it to the shortlist. She said: “I’m so pleased to be a runner-up. There are over 5,700 employees at Caring Homes Group, to be recognised for the work I do is astonishing.”

She added: “At Walstead Place we work to deliver the very best care for each of our residents and always happy to go the extra mile to ensure everyone is experiencing life to the full.”

Caring Homes Group was founded in 1994 by Helena Jeffery and her son Paul who wanted to provide a caring home for each resident and better quality, care and support.

