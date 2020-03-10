Sompting family overwhelmed by love shown at charity night for Worthing hospice

A Sompting family has been overwhelmed by the support given for its charity night, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing on behalf of a grateful patient.

Phyllis Tipper, 74, from Sompting attends the day hospice and felt she wanted to give something back for all the care she and many others receive.

Phyllis Tipper, centre, with international performer Tania Rodd and Worthing toastmaster Bob Smytherman. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography

She said she had never realised how much St Barnabas did for its patients and families, until she had to attend the day hospice herself.

The fundraising evening at the TMG Social Club in Worthing was organised by Nicola Smith and her partner Shaun Tipper, Phyllis’ son.

Nicola said: “I have held many charity nights but never have I seen or felt so much love, compassion and warmth as what was in that room that evening from everyone.

“Through ticket sales and raffles and people’s generous donations, £1,435.88 was raised for St Barnabas House.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped support this charity event, you all made it a night to remember, especially for Phyllis.”

The charity night on Friday, February 28, was hosted by Worthing toastmaster Bob Smytherman. It included entertainment from international performer Tania Rodd and an opening speech from Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House.

Nicola said: “Kate Henwood Photography was there to capture the magical moments of the evening. Everyone gave their services for free to support and help raise vital funds for the hospice.

“We had amazing raffles that included a four-night stay at Haven’s Church Farm in Pagham. Shaun and I are very overwhelmed with the generosity that was given by local businesses that donated to our raffles.”