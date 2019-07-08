Shoreham care home staff run Race for Life dressed as pink flamingos

Staff from a Shoreham care home formed a team for Race for Life and raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

There were 13 runners from Cavell House, in Middle Road, taking part in the Brighton 5k race dressed as pink flamingos last Sunday.

Nikki Stevenson, home manager, said: “Nowadays, everybody has been touched by cancer in one way or another.

“The team from Cavell House all wanted to run the race because each one of us has been affected by the horrible disease, whether friends, family, residents in our home, or colleagues.

“I’m really proud of all our ladies who participated. We’re pleased to play an active role in our local community, whether by participating in charity events or welcoming our neighbours into the home.”

Residents said they were proud of the carers, especially as they all turned up for work the next day with a smile on their faces, as usual.