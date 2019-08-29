Pioneering Worthing psychiatrist nominated for national award

A global mental health pioneer who works with children and young people in Worthing has been nominated for a top honour in the RCPsych Awards 2019.

Dr Ramya Mohan creates innovative projects bringing science, medicine and art together to aid emotional wellbeing and positive mental health science.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Ramya Mohan has been shortlisted for Psychiatric Communicator of the Year

A consultant psychiatrist with the Worthing Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, she has been shortlisted for Psychiatric Communicator of the Year by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Dr Mohan said: “I am pleased and overwhelmed to have been nominated for an RCPsych Award. The Royal College calls this the highest award for achievements in psychiatry, so as a psychiatrist, it doesn’t get much bigger than this.

“To have been nominated in the category Psychiatric Communicator of the Year means so much because in my work I am always trying to find new ways to communicate and help support people with their mental health.

“An example of this is the therapeutic technique I developed called CAPE, which stands for Creative Arts for Processing Emotions. CAPE combines neuroscience, music and the creative arts, which has proven very useful in helping support the resilience and emotional health of many women, children and families.

“To be shortlisted for an award is an honour. It inspires me to work harder towards a vision to bring mental health to people across cultures and continents, especially children and young people, who are our future.”

An accomplished composer, musician, performer, artist, speaker and writer, Dr Mohan uses her academic, clinical and creative skills to create projects, events and techniques to support people with their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

She works for the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides specialist mental health and learning disability services for all ages across Sussex, and for children and young people in Hampshire.

Dr Rick Fraser, chief medical officer, said: “It is excellent to see one of our own being nominated for such a prestigious award. This nomination is in recognition of the outstanding innovation work and specialist contribution that Ramya is bringing to the psychiatry field and we are so lucky to have her as part of our team.”

Dr Mohan was an invited speaker at the United Nations Global Summit in Finland and recently presented her research at the World Psychiatric Association International Congress in Lisbon.

RCPsych Awards 2019 winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in London on November 8.