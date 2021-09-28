From Sunday (October 3), the surgery will run a trial period with 'a few of the GPs'.

"We have decided to undertake a trialled return to more ‘normal’ GP surgeries," said practice manager Hafiza Bhabha.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have been seeing patients face-to-face based on clinical need following an initial telephone triage call with a doctor.

The waiting room could soon reopen at Petworth Surgery. Photo: Steve Robards

"We are keen to return to more standard GP clinics but as we see a large spectrum of patients, from those with infective diseases, to those who are clinically vulnerable due to chronic illness, we need to do this safely."

Ms Bhabha said the intention is to reopen the waiting room, adding: "We would ask that when using this, social distancing rules and masks are adopted where possible.

"We will be encouraging the reception team to continue to ask brief medical details about the nature of your problem so that we can safely identify patients with symptoms that need isolation.

"In the first instance, we will be operating this trial as a mixture of face-to-face appointments and telephone calls in response to the very variable feedback about preference for both of these modes of consultation."

Staff at Petworth Surgery. Photo: Steve Robards