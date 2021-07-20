Opening hours extended at Bognor Regis Minor Injuries Unit

From now until Friday, July 30, the walk-in service, provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital, in Shripney Road, will open from 9am until 7pm from Monday to Friday.

Adults and child patients are being encouraged to access the service, which can help with a range of minor injuries, as an alternative to accident and emergency.

Residents and visitors, including holidaymakers at Butlin’s and the area’s caravan parks, are encouraged to use the MIU if they have the following conditions:

Bognor War Memorial Hospital. Picture by Kate Shemilt

* acute limb injuries, including fractures, wounds, sprains and strains (excluding potential hip or thigh fractures);

* minor head injuries, including wounds to the head and face (excluding children under one year and those with associated neck injury, loss of consciousness or any vomiting);

* wounds caused by trauma;

* foreign bodies in eyes, ear or nose;

* rib injuries;

* minor back injuries (excluding chronic conditions or major trauma);

* insect and animal bites and stings;

* and burns and scalds.

Patients are advised that the MIU does not treat people with chest pain, long-term joint or back pain (most injuries over two weeks old are not appropriate for MIU), sore throats, earaches, chest infections and urinary tract infections, rashes, sexual health problems, abdominal pain, post-operative problems, re-dressings, including leg ulcer dressings, and abscesses.

Sarah Bird, general manager of Bognor Regis MIU, said: “We’re keen to do everything we can to support the health and wellbeing of people who either live in or are visiting Bognor Regis and the surrounding area this summer.

“So we are particularly pleased to be able to extend Bognor Regis MIU’s weekday opening hours and encourage people who have minor injuries to seek prompt help from the service instead of waiting longer for treatment in A&E.”