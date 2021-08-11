Norovirus outbreak at Worthing nursery

Home from Home, in Grand Avenue, is still operating as usual, however it is reminding all parents that if their child has norovirus symptoms, they must isolate for 48 hours to prevent further spread of the virus.

A spokeswoman from Home from Home nursery said: “The nursery is still operating as usual.

“D and V is transmitting in the community at present and as a setting with 230 children on the register then we are experiencing cases as you would expect.

Home from Home nursery, in Grand Avenue, Worthing, has norovrius outbreak. Picture from Google.

“As a community setting bringing large numbers of people together on a daily basis, we have a responsibility to follow PHE guidelines to ensure we limit any transmission.