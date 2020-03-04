New West Sussex lunch club for older people struggling with social isolation

A club has been set up to provide day activities for people struggling with loneliness or experiencing memory loss and other symptoms of early dementia.

The new Tapestry Lunch Club is based on a ‘TLC’ philosophy of providing support, care and warmth for small groups of older people.

Founders Anderley Wade and Clare Jones noticed the effects of social isolation, particularly on those with debilitating illnesses, and how social events make a great difference to quality of life.

The club encourages people to live well at home and be active members of the community through day care activities, currently available in the Rowhook, Billingshurst, Kingsfold and Hove areas.

The club’s pilot scheme, launched in January, involves a day care service that includes transport, a home cooked lunch and activities for small groups of up to four people.

The day’s activities start with the host providing lifts to their house.

The host provides tea and coffee along with a social activity such as a quiz or crossword and a chat.

The day will also include lunch followed by more activities, and then a lift home.

Director of the club Clare Jones said: “Within the supportive environment of the Tapestry Lunch Club, time and again guests gain confidence, becoming revitalised in the process, giving time and space where they can engage in valued and valuable social roles and connectedness.

“Friends are made, laughter exchanged, and experiences shared.

“Our care model is a bit different from other care providers in the area. We employ fully vetted and trained hosts who run the lunch club from their own homes.

“This provides a more intimate and less overwhelming environment for our guests to share companionship, stories, memories and laughter with each other.”

The club is also looking for more hosts in Sussex and Surrey to run lunch club activities in their own homes.

For more information on activities or becoming a host, visit www.tapestrylunchclub.co.uk, call 01403 791020 or email support@tapestrylunchclub.co.uk