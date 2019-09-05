New community wellbeing choir launches in Shoreham and Worthing

A new community wellbeing choir has launched in Shoreham and Worthing and absolutely anybody who thinks they would enjoy singing is welcome.

Organiser Julia Daintree is an experienced choir director with a passion for seeing communities bond through singing.

Sing Well will be held at Worthing Leisure Centre, in Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing, on Tuesdays from 10am to 11.30am and at Shoreham Baptist Church, Western Road, Shoreham, on Thursdays from 11am to 11.30am.

Julia said: “Group singing has long been recognised as a great way to improve physical and mental health, as well as being a great antidote to stress and a sure way to have loads of fun.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new friends and become part of a friendly community.”

She will draw from a wide range of pop, rock, Gospel and show music and welcomes suggestions for songs.

Julia added: “Sing Well would like to welcome absolutely anybody who thinks they would enjoy singing to come along. Please do not discount yourselves because of age, ability or poor health, this is a place where every single voice is valued.

“We are a supportive and friendly choir for the whole community. Each session will include a break for refreshments and a chance to connect with one another.”

The aim is to improve physical and mental health through singing, have fun, make friends and learn to sing well together.

The cost is £4 per week. Visit www.singwellchoir.co.uk for more information.

Julia also runs a community Gospel choir on Tuesday evenings at Shoreham Baptist Church for all ages.