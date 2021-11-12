Led by gym manager James Collins, the team of six from Project Spartan are working together to raise funds and awareness of men’s health.

James explained: “The idea is that each of us will cover 60k throughout November to represent the 60 men we lose to suicide every hour of every day. Everyone is doing theirs slightly differently depending on their level of fitness. Some may walk, some may run.

“We have a team fundraising page and are inviting people to either donate to the cause or to join us and take part in their own 60k challenge.”

Led by gym manager James Collins, a team of six from Project Spartan in Worthing is raising money for Movember by covering 60k each in November

The gym, based at The Coliseum in Broadwater Boulevard, offers group training for men and women aged over 30.

James added: “We are very passionate about not only physical health at Project Spartan but also mental health. The two go hand in hand.

“We have a target of £500, which we would like to raise but more than that, we are wanting to raise awareness of mental health issues particularly in men.

“Even men who appear the strongest can be affected but it shows the most strength to open up and talk. Sometimes all it takes is for you to ask a friend or family member ‘are you ok?’.”

Visit movember.com/t/project-spartan to support the team.