It is offering walk in vaccinations, so no appointment will be needed.

The service will be available over four days, from Tuesday, January 4, to Friday, January 7, from 11am to 4pm daily.

It will be in the car park at Morrisons Littlehampton, in Hawthorn Road, Wick.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store, has been part of the Arun District Council vaccination campaign, which has united the community in the fight against Covid-19.

She said: “The bus is here four days next week for all vaccinations and boosters. I think this will be a great idea for our local community.

“We’re not safe until we’re all safe. I want to keep my family and my community safe. I’ve had my jabs to keep me and you safe.”

Arun District Council said the district’s covid infection rate ws higher than the national average. It asks peope to get vaccinated and have a booster jab.

The mobile vaccination service will offer 1st and 2nd doses as well as booster vaccinations.

1st dose – you must be 16 and over

2nd dose – if you are 16 to 18 it must be 12 weeks from your 1st dose, and if you are 18 and over it must be 8 weeks from your 1st dose