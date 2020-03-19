Mid Sussex District Council is cancelling public meetings

Planning and licensing meetings at Mid Sussex District Council will still go ahead but all others up to April 8 have been postponed.

At this evening’s planning meeting (March 19) members are recommended to refuse outline plans for two semi-detached homes on Copthorne Common Road.

Plans for seven homes on land adjacent to Furze Lane, East Grinstead, are up for approval, along with plans for a 2.5-storey block of 10 flats in Maypole Road.

A spokesman said the council was waiting for government guidance on how meetings could be held virtually during the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting of the full council, scheduled for April 1, will not go ahead, nor will scrutiny meetings on April 7 and April 8.

The planning meeting will be held at the council building in Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, starting at 7pm.