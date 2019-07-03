Littlehampton WW coach celebrates 25 years in business, having maintained her own 5st weight loss for 27 years

Weight loss coach Dianne Hopwood is celebrating 25 years of helping people in Littlehampton and Rustington at her WW groups.

Dianne has maintained her own 5st weight loss for 27 years and helped her members at WW, the new Weight Watchers, to lose 5,104st in total.

She said: “Like anyone else, I had bad days, good days and horrendous days but I never gave up and got back at it the next day.

“I absolutely love my job, it’s the best job in the world and I love the flexibility that comes with it.”

Dianne has been presented with a WW long-service award for her achievements.

She started her own wellness journey with Weight Watchers in January 1992 and went on to lose 75lbs in total, maintaining her healthy weight ever since.

Through her time as a WW coach, Dianne has achieved diamond coach status nine times. The award, which celebrates coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey, is given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

Dianne said: “WW helped me to reach my wellness goals by guiding me towards healthy choices, both in food and real life, and I am excited to continue sharing this with new and existing members in Littlehampton and Rustington.”

Dianne has groups at River Beach Primary School in Littlehampton on Tuesdays at 5.30pm and 6.45pm, and at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington on Wednesdays at 4.45pm and 6pm.