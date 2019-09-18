Littlehampton school thrilled with distance covered in Beat the Street

Active children at one Littlehampton school covered 13,458 miles in two months, nearly the same as walking around the coast of the UK twice.

River Beach Primary School took part in the Beat the Street game in Coastal West Sussex and such was the enthusiasm of the children, parents, grandparents and staff involved, it topped the Arun average points table and won second prize overall in the area.

The school was presented with a trophy and £500 worth of sports equipment vouchers, which it intends to invest in making the children even more active.

Martin Searle, sports teacher, said: “At River Beach, we are passionate about keeping our children healthy and finding ways to enable our children to exercise more regularly. We find lots of ways to make our children active in our curriculum.

“However, our children worked very hard at exercising long before and after the school day was over by beating the streets, which is a scheme the school was involved in.

“The children collected points by visiting boxes which record the distance the children have travelled.

“The great news is that when River Beach get involved in something, they are not just there to make up the numbers but they are there to compete, which is exactly what we did.

“We are thrilled to report that our players travelled 13,458 miles. This has had a positive impact by keeping our families healthy and even helped people make new friends.”

The scheme encouraged families to explore different parts of the town and the surrounding area and the school enjoyed taking part in special events organised by Beat the Street.

The free game ran in Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Shoreham in June and July.

The top school in Arun was Southway Primary, which reached 16,000 miles, and top in Adur and Worthing was Heene CE Primary, which travelled 7,000 miles, while Palatine Primary had the highest average points per person in that area.

The winning community group was Epic Training, which reached 6,000 miles.

Additionally, players were able to walk and cycle in aid of a charity and the winner was the RNLI, which will receive a donation of £500.

Beat the Street was funded by Adur and Worthing councils, Arun District Council, The Conservation Volunteers and West Sussex Public Health.