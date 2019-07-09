Littlehampton Rotary Club presents cheque to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Littlehampton Rotary Club has shown its continued support for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice by presenting a cheque for £750.

Rotarians visited Norland Open Gardens in Ferring and took the opportunity to hand over the donation to Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House.

Littlehampton Rotary Club presents the cheque to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, from left, hospice volunteer Greg Hopkins, Rotarian Keith Green, community fundraiser Caroline Roberts-Quigley, Rotarians John Mitchell and Geoff Watts, and volunteer Pamela Cork

Geoff Watts, chairman of the club’s community service committee, said: “We all know what great work and compassion the hospice offers and every now and then it is good for organisations like Rotary to recognise this and we know our donation is in safe hands.”