Littlehampton mayor approaches the question of dying to help St Barnabas House hospice raise awareness

People are being challenged to think about their own death during Dying Matters awareness week, to ensure they have thought about all the plans that need to be made.

St Barnabas House hospice, which covers Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield, has been touring the area with its Hospice Outreach Project and visited Littlehampton this morning.

Billy Blanchard-Cooper writing on the Before I die... board during Dying Matters Week

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, on his penultimate day as mayor of Littlehampton, wrote ‘I would like to go skydiving’ on the Before I die... board.

He said: “I’ve got my plans underway for when I do die and I think it’s important that people choose what they want, rather than leaving it for other people to decide.”

The Dying Matters awareness week runs until Sunday and the theme for the national campaign this year is Are We Ready.

Expanding on the theme, Hospice UK said: “Are We Ready for our own deaths, or the deaths of those we care about? This is a practical question – wills, funeral planning and more – but of course it’s also emotional, even spiritual for some of us.”

The St Barnabas House team has been encouraging people to talk about death, dying and bereavement. The mobile Hospice Outreach Project unit will continue to visit various locations until the end of the month.

As well as adding a message to the board, people can write an anonymous message on Things left unsaid… tags.

The full list of locations is:

May 16 – Rustington Churchill Parade

May 21 – Southlands hospital

May 22 – Worthing promenade

May 23 – Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm

May 28 – Littlehampton town centre

May 29 – Rustington Churchill Parade

May 30 – Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre