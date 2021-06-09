Hurstpierpoint resident drags tyre across whole South Downs Way to Eastbourne for charity

Josh was joined by his wife Francesca for the Winchester to Eastbourne trek, which started on Thursday (June 3) and took the duo four days.

They had one day of awful weather but managed to cover around 40km each day (or 25 miles), the equivalent of four marathons.

Francesca was raising money for Streetvet.

Josh Braid from Hurstpierpoint, pictured with his wife Francesca, walked the 170km South Downs Way to raise money for Rockinghorse.

“My next plan is to go to the South Pole,” said Josh, who has taken on a range of charity fundraisers before.

“As I won’t be able to do that for a while, I wanted to try and find a challenge that would help me prepare,” he said, adding that he aims to ski and pull a sledge behind him at the pole.

“Pre-Covid I was planning to climb Europe’s highest mountain in Russia but obviously that was cancelled,” said Josh.

Josh said he and Francesca wanted to support Rockinghorse Children’s Charity because they have two young daughters.

Josh Braid, from Hurstpierpoint, pulling his tyre across the South Downs Way.

“While they are lucky enough not to have experienced any serious medical issues, we recognise the incredibly important work that Rockinghorse does to support families who are experiencing serious illness and going through treatment,” he said.

Josh said the trek ‘took its toll’ but that he and Francesca were delighted to make it to the end and raise so much charity cash.

He said that the company he works for, Knight Frank, donated £500 and helped him with some of the kit, but added that he would love to raise a few thousand pounds for Rockinghorse.

To sponsor Josh visit his JustGiving page.

Josh and Francesca on Eastbourne beach