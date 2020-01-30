Hundreds of Horsham patients to be ‘left in the lurch’ as nursing service withdrawn

Hundreds of Horsham patients will be ‘left in the lurch’ when nursing services are withdrawn from the area, according to a charity.

The Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead currently provides a Parkinson’s Disease Nurse specialist service to around 500 patients in Horsham, Crawley and East Grinstead, according to the chairman of Parkinson’s UK’s Horsham branch, Paul Dodd.

Dorothy Hatfield who is living with parkinsons is concerned about the loss of a dedicated parkinsons nurse. Pic Steve Robards SR20012901 SUS-200129-105115001

But he said several of its members had been sent a letter telling them the nurse, who offers advice on medication and symptoms, would no longer cover the Horsham area from February 1.

Paul slammed the decision as appalling.

He said: “It definitely will lead to a poorer quality of life for Parkinson’s sufferers in Horsham.

“It’s completely unacceptable.”

Paul said patients are currently able to call the nurse for advice, but under the new system will have to speak to the Community Neuro Rehabilitation team, who will respond within 48 hours.

The move will affect 205 Parkinson’s sufferers in Horsham.

Maplehurst resident and branch member Dorothy Hatfield said the decision made her feel ‘very unhappy and rather vulnerable’.

She added: “This is going to put extra strain onto GPs. When somebody has a problem they’re to be told that GPs are their first line of trying to solve it.”

Dorothy said the nurse had proved ‘extremely useful’ to her in the past.

“Several times she provided excellent advice.

“She actually suggested the diagnosis in the first place. I was referred to her before I was referred to a neurologist.

“She was able to ensure that I was seen by the neurologist very rapidly.

“The nurse has been a great support.”

Paul said that when the service is withdrawn sufferers ‘might as well look [problems] up on the internet’.

He added: “It will increase the load on GP surgeries. The whole thing is really pretty appalling.”

Horsham and Mid Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group has been approached for comment.