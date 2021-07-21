Horsham’s Wellbeing Centre to hold event on staying safe in a heatwave

Set up by the District Council’s the centre will work with the Council’s Community Link, Environmental Health and Wellbeing teams on the day to offer advice on how to stay safe and healthy during the hot weather.

A spokeswoman said: “During the summer months we can experience high temperatures and high humidity levels which can have serious health impacts. Heat exhaustion whilst unpleasant can lead to more serious effects of heat stroke. Keeping hydrated is an important first step to help ward off unwanted heat related conditions. The Community Link team has a limited supply of free water bottles that will be available to any residents concerned about keeping cooler in the summer months.

“Just pop along to the Wellbeing Centre, Unit 4a, The Forum, Horsham (on the walkway through to TK Maxx) to pick up your free water bottle.”

The Wellbeing Centre

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing councillor Claire Vickers said: “The British summer is so unpredictable, but when the temperatures rise it can get very hot and some of our residents may experience the ill effects of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“We are delighted to be able hold a hot weather event in our new Wellbeing Centre to offer people advice on how to keep cool and safe and how to keep their homes at a healthy temperature all year round.”

“I would urge as many of you as possible to drop in and pick up a free water bottle and get as much advice as possible on how to keep healthy over the summer months.”

“It is always good to talk, and I think with the easing of lockdown restrictions to now be able to have face to face conversations with our experienced health and wellbeing advisors in such a welcoming environment will be really beneficial to many residents.”

For anyone finding their home too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter there will also be information and advice available about a new grant scheme offering funding for low income households living in homes which are energy inefficient. Insulation helps keeps homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. The grant funding offer also includes solar panels which will help reduce electricity costs too.

The spokeswoman added: “Additionally, our award winning Community Link team will be present to give advice about their technology enabled care which helps residents across the Horsham District feel safe and independent in their own homes.

“The team will have a wide variety of products on show to aid daily living, ranging from medication dispensers to, fall detection devices and GPS trackers.

“Visitors will be also able to drop in to the Centre to find out about a wide of services that are on offer, free of charge.

“The spacious new centre offers residents the opportunity to pop in and sit down and talk about how a few small changes to their health and wellbeing will help them move forward in a positive way.”

Information will be available on the following services:

Healthy eating and weight loss

Prediabetes

Getting active

Improving strength and balance

Quitting smoking

Wellbeing checks (MOTs and NHS Health Checks)

Alcohol awareness and reduction

Simple steps to improve your mental wellbeing

Wellbeing support for workplaces

Other local services offering support.