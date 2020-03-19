Horsham’s leisure centres still open during coronavirus pandemic

Horsham District Council has reassured people that it is safe to go swimming, after being asked why the area’s leisure centres were still open despite the coronavirus threat.

A spokesman said the centres managed by Places Leisure on behalf of the council – such as Pavilions in the Park – were strictly observing guidance from Public Health England and the government.

They added: “Swim England and the Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group has reassured the general public that it is safe to go swimming, as the water and the chlorine within the swimming pools will inactivate the virus.

“To reduce the risk of infection customers must observe good hygiene practice by showering before and after using the pool.”

The spokesman said the council would continue to monitor the situation and issue updated guidance when needed.

They added: “It is understandable that people are very worried about coronavirus but being fit and healthy is an important deterrent to the risk of infection.

“Public health guidance emphasises that the public should continue to lead active lives as long as guidance from the government is followed.

“Leisure centres are going to great lengths to ensure that both staff and customers who choose to continue to exercise are safe, with increased hygiene, cleaning and other measures.”