Horsham charity to release new Christmas song

From Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas to The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York, the festive period has served up some iconic songs.

But now a Horsham charity has got in on the action, with its very own Christmas single.

Jacqui Pullen, right, recording the Christmas song

The town’s branch of Parkinson’s UK has worked with composer and choir director Madeline Castrey to record This Christmas Time, which is released on Friday, November 22.

Madeline produced the tune after she spoke to long time friend and branch member Jacqui Pullen.

Jacqui, who was diagnosed with the disease several years ago, has completed several challenges to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK, including an abseil and a skydive.

She said the disease affects her sleep patterns and energy levels.

Jacqui added: “It affects everything because you don’t know whether your day is going to be good or the next day could be bad.”

Her endeavours inspired Madeline to come up with a less adventurous way for Jacqui to raise cash.

She said: “I thought what can I do that can help this group raise some much needed funds and awareness.

“I thought let’s write a Christmas song because Christmas is a time when we’re reflective and we think about the important things and we all gather together.

“Let’s all come together as a group and record a Christmas song.”

The song, which was written by Madeline, was sung by members of the Horsham branch.

Madeline said the song ‘embodied the struggle of living with the condition’ with a message of hope.

The song, which was made from statements and conversations with those affected by Parkinson’s, reminds everyone ‘you don’t have to face anything alone’, Madeline added.

All proceeds raised from the song will be donated to Parkinson’s UK.

The song will be available as a physical copy, or on iTunes and Spotify on Friday.

For more see The Parkinson’s Choir on YouTube.

