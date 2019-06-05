Horsham brain injury rehab centre reveals new equipment

A Horsham brain injury support centre has revealed new equipment, funded by a generous donation.

Kerwin Court, a residential support service for people with brain injuries, unveiled a new piece of physiotherapy equipment thanks to a grant from a foundation.

The Steve Bernard Foundation donated £500 to fund the replacement of CardioWall bulbs.

A CardioWall is an interactive piece of equipment that allows the users to choose from five different programmes depending on their ability which helps with rehabilitation, encouragement of exercise and social inclusion.

It didn’t take long for the service users to challenge the staff to a competition.

Alex Hill the assistant manager at Kerwin Court said: “Thank you so much to the trustees for granting us the funding to carry out the replacement of bulbs on the CardioWall.

“The service users are all incredibly excited to have their sessions as soon as possible.

“This is going to have a positive impact on those who struggle to find exercising and rehabilitation fun, but this piece of kit does exactly that”.

Kerwin Court forms part of the nationwide network of rehabilitation support services provided by the Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust.

All service users have an individually tailored rehabilitation programme and are involved in setting their personal goals.

For more information see www.thedtgroup.org/kerwin-court