Here’s where you can find Public Access Defibrillators in Southwater

A spokesperson said on the group’s Facebook page that one is at Southwater Sports Club and another can be found in Salisbury Road, Tower Hill (which is in the Parish).

“Turn into Salisbury Road from Worthing Road and it can be found 400ft/150m on the right,” they said.

According to Southwater Community Responders’ map, defibrillators can be found at: 1) ‘Bemerton’, Salisbury Road, 2) Oakhurst Business Park, 3) Hen and Chicken, 4) Roundstones Caravans, 5) Southwater Sports Club, 6) Southwater Village Hall, 7) Co-op, Lintot Square, 8) Beeson House, Lintot Square, 9) The Ghyll Leisure Centre, 10) Gardener House, College Road, 11) Southwater Country Park Cafe, and 12) Phone box, Foxfield Cottages.

Southwater First Responders' map of Public Access Defibrillators in the area.

Southwater First Responders said: “These are external defibrillators that may be used by anyone.

“To gain access call 999, ask for the ambulance service and they will advise you of the access code to open the cabinet.”

They will then support the caller with using the device.

To find out more visit Southwater First Responders’ Facebook page.