Here’s what Crawley’s council leader said during coronavirus Q&A

Panic buying, parks and social distancing were among the topics raised during a question and answer session held online by the leader of Crawley Borough Council.

Peter Lamb took to Twitter on Thursday evening (March 27) for the first of such sessions, which will continue during the coronavirus crisis.

One Worcester Road resident asked when the council would be closing Tilgate Park, saying they had seen ‘hundreds of idiots’ walking to the park and not following advice to stay two metres apart.

Mr Lamb responded: “Crawley’s parks don’t have fences or gates and in several cases have roads and paths running through them.

“There isn’t any way of physically closing the parks. However, we’re using Community Wardens to disperse crowds where reported.”

Another resident thought closing the parks would be ‘a disastrous idea’ anyway and asked what could be done to encourage people to take exercise while respecting social distancing?

Crawley council leader Peter Lamb

With the wardens unable to be everywhere at once, Mr Lamb stressed the need for people to take responsibility for their own actions.

He added: “One person ignoring rules is likely to infect three others. Ten iterations later that’s 59,000 people or 1,180 deaths they have caused.

“Stay at home – save lives.”

He assured one resident that the town’s allotments would stay open but asked for plots to be covered over if they were not being used.

Panic buying and stockpiling are never far from people’s thoughts and Mr Lamb was asked what local authorities could do to police the situation ‘which is leaving those most vulnerable without food and essential supplies’.

The council has set up a support network, with ‘quite a few’ people volunteering already to help where needed – though Mr Lamb said more were always welcome.

He added that the council was now working on identifying those at risk and ‘mostly waiting on getting the food supply chain from Government’.

Anyone who has volunteered to help will be contacted by the network team, who will try to match roles with people’s skills.

In the meantime, leaflets are being posted to every home in Crawley telling people who to contact if they need help – email covid-19.support@crawley.gov.uk – as well as another which they can fill in to offer help to a vulnerable neighbour (pictured).

When asked how he felt about companies on Manor Royal staying open, leaving employees to choose ‘if their health or their pay is more important’, Mr Lamb was clear.

He said: “Viruses can’t move themselves, only people can move them.

“I’d ask every employer still running in Crawley to consider whether what they are doing is essential and, if not, ask whether the way they are operating is putting lives first.”

Things were not so clear when it came to the building of the new town hall.

One resident asked why construction work was still being carried out by Kier Group on the new town hall.

He said: “The government has asked for all non-critical work to cease. This is not critical work. As the client, why won’t Crawley Council force their contractors to stand down?”

Mr Lamb said this was not the council’s decision and Kier Group had been told to ‘ditch our timetable’ last week.

Kier Group has been approached for comment.

Another issue on people’s minds was money and the problems some people faced paying their rent.

Mr Lamb said evictions from council properties had been banned, adding: “Where arrears have been accrued due to financial hardship brought about by the crisis we will work with tenants to find a solution.”

One person asked when the council would announce it would not be collecting council tax ‘for facilities no longer available’.

Mr Lamb said: “Covid-19 is pushing our costs up.

“Non-essential services which have shut down tend to be ones which generate revenue, while most staff are being moved to focus on emergency response.”

He added: “If you’re struggling with council tax help is available.”

