Here’s how two families are coping with having kids at home during Coronavirus lockdown

The old curse ‘may you live in interesting times’ has rarely been more relevant for many of us – but for a whole generation of children these coming weeks and months could be an adventure.

Apart from weekends and school holidays, most youngsters haven’t spent this much time with their parents since they were toddlers.

Sam Davis with two of her children William and Molly

An adventure indeed – but some parents are being too hard on themselves as they attempt to work from home while keeping their children entertained, fit and stimulated.

Reports of the stress parents are under as they attempt to add their children’s education to their to-do lists is worrying – but the advice from two West Sussex mums is simple – go easy on yourselves and just do what you can.

Lisa Brace, of Horsham, runs a PR company and is at home with her husband Owen and children Dylan, 9, and Bethan, 8, who both attend Kingslea Primary School.

She said: “I’m not a teacher. But I know that, as does the school.

“Personally, I think the best thing is to just do what you can, and more importantly just be there for your children if they’re worried about anything they hear in the news.

“My main advice is this isn’t meant to be home-schooling so we shouldn’t be trying to make it so. Just do what you can.”

The message was the same from Sam Davis, of Southwater.

Sam has something of a houseful. There’s her and husband Rob, children Harry, 17, Molly, 15, and William, 8, along with two dogs and one cat – who is a bit put out to have so much company.

She said: “Lots of my friends are teachers and I’ve gone into this knowing I am very much not and that this isn’t home-schooling.

“This is a completely unprecedented situation and we’ve all been thrown into it.

“I’m not one of those who’s beating myself up about creating a school environment at home. I’m quite happy that we’re just going to muddle along really.

“Obviously it’s a horrible situation but it needs to be done.

“Go easy on yourself. We’re not teachers. Just be led by your kids. Try to get out if you can. Just stay sane.”

Social media has really proved its worth for parents during this crisis.

People have been sharing funny and heart-warming videos and pictures of family life in isolation, offering advice on activities, and there is plenty out there from the professionals.

From PE lessons on YouTube with keep fit guru Joe Wicks, to maths, science and English via BrainPop, and all things arts and crafts at Creative Bug, all bases are covered.

One West Sussex teacher stressed that parents were not home-schooling their children but supporting their school work in a home setting.

She said: “Parents are not expected to suddenly become teachers but can promote independence, can promote reading.

“Schools have set loads of stuff – maybe even too much – to provide options and variety for families but most headteachers would say spend time with your children. Enjoy them.”

The Davis children are certainly not lacking in things to do.

Harry is logged on to remote working from his college, while William’s school, Castlewood Primary, has provided print-outs and his mum has dug out some English and maths books left over from his big brother and sister’s SATs.

For Molly, times have been particularly ‘interesting’.

She turns 16 in a few days’ time and is one of thousands of youngsters who will not be sitting their GCSEs as planned.

Once all this is over, she will be heading to Collyer’s where her proud mum says she plans to study photography, criminology and psychology, leading to a career in the police.

Molly would be forgiven for fretting over how this crisis would affect her future but her efforts at school, combined with contingency plans put in place by the government mean all is looking well.

Sam said: “To be honest she did better in her mocks than she expected to.

“She’s quite happy that if the teacher assessment combined with the mocks results is going to be her final grades, I think she’s more than happy with that.”

Over at the Brace household, the days are made up of online and offline English and maths activities plus some fun tasks set by the teachers at Kingslea.

Then there’s ‘golden time’, where Dylan and Bethan can choose a fun activity such as baking, gardening or science.

Lisa said: “The advice and support from our school has been incredible.

“They’re all under such immense pressure which they would never have been trained for but they’re continuing to support our very close school and its community.

“The children are doing really well, and are happy to get on, for now!”

While the mental health of some people has given cause for concern during these days of isolation and uncertainty, both Sam and Lisa have taken a somewhat sunny stance – matching the weather.

Lisa said: “Balancing working from home and the kids’ education is very difficult.

“But it’s better to see this time as an opportunity and enjoy being with them, rather than resenting a situation we have zero control over.”

Sam said: “I knew we were going to be headed into lock-down and it’s making the best of a bad situation.”

She had some positive words for the Prime Minister, who she said was ‘doing a really good job’, saying the government had ‘given the best advice they can’.

She added: “For me it was a little bit too late with the lock-down but they eased us all into it.”

And there was one other amusing little positive for Sam.

With a smile in her voice she said: “I’m not going to lie, I’ve got a bit of a crush on Rishi Sunak as well.”

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.