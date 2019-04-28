Guild Care has a new range of respite services to help carers recharge their batteries.

West Sussex County Council has awarded its respite and short breaks for carers contract in Worthing to local charity Guild Care.

Trevor is living with dementia and uses the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, which he says is a 'very valuable' service

Guild Care already provides a range of Time Out services for carers and the people they care for, particularly those living with dementia. This new contract means it can now expand those services to help more people in the area.

The new range of Time Out services will include group activities based at its Bradbury Wellbeing Centre and its Guild Care Centre, group outings in and around Worthing and a range of social opportunities for people to get together.

These respite services will be available for carers of people living with dementia, as well as the frail and elderly, and will all be provided with support from well-trained and caring staff, in a safe, secure and caring environment. A door-to-door transport pick up service is also available.

Suzanne Millard, Guild Care’ chief executive said: “We are delighted that we have been awarded the contract to deliver respite and short breaks for carers in Worthing.

Sieg uses several of Guild Care's Time Out services

“Guild Care has a long tradition of supporting people with dementia and the elderly.

“We know the expansion of our services will make a real difference to carers in Worthing giving them the break from caring that they need to recharge their batteries and have some time to themselves.”

Trevor, who visits the Bradbury Wellbeing Centre, said: “As I’m living with dementia, being able to come here gives my wife time to go shopping or meet friends socially. She knows I am safely being picked up and dropped home again by their transport team, so she doesn’t need to worry. This service is very valuable to us.”

Patti’s father Sieg also uses several of Guild Care’s Time Out services.

She said: “The best thing about these services is that I know dad is happy and being stimulated. I am very much a believer that if you keep your mind stimulated, it helps stop the decline.”

To find out more about Guild Care’s new range of respite services for carers, please contact the customer services team on 01903 327327, email enquiry@guildcare.org or visit the website www.guildcare.org.

The charity has been providing vital services to support children and adults in need since 1933, making a difference to the lives of the people in Worthing and its surrounding areas since it was first established by a small team of volunteers.

Today, the charity runs three care homes and more than 30 community services helping more than 3,000 people of all ages each year. Stories from people who have benefited from one or more of it lifeline services are on the Guild Care website.