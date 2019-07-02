Golfers raise more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, not dropping a shot on the 72-hour course

Golfers Matt Cole, Matt James, Martin Hill and Harry Worner have raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support after completed a 72-hour challenge.

They took part in the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Worthing Golf Club, starting at 5.30am and completing all four rounds of the Vardon Course by 7.15pm.

The team managed scores of -8, -10, -12, -9 gross, yielding 39 birdies and not dropping a shot to the course.

The friends were raising money in memory of Matt James’ mum Linda, who lost her short-lived battle with lymphatic cancer on November 9, 2017.