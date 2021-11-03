This organisation supports the work of Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, which provides vital reconstructive surgery, burns care and rehabilitation services for people in the south of England.

Will, who recently returned from Tokyo with two silver medals, said he is proud and excited to support the local NHS hospital charity.

“I know first-hand what it’s like to be an NHS patient,” said Will.

GB Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley with Queen Victoria Hospital nurse Kim Brinkworth. Picture: QVH Charity

“Having grown up nearby in Tunbridge Wells I know how important Queen Victoria Hospital is and was able to visit recently, hearing from staff about just some of the incredible things that happen here,” he said.

Will added: “It means a lot to be able to help and I hope together we can help raise funds for the extra things that are outside of what the NHS can fund.”

Camilla Slattery, head of fundraising for QVH Charity, called Will ‘an inspiration in terms of what he has overcome and continues to strive for’.

“We are looking forward to working with Will and our supporters to continue raising funds needed to make a real difference to patients,” she said.

GB Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley with Queen Victoria Hospital consultant Andy Mellington. Picture: QVH Charity

Visit www.supportqvh.org to find out more about QVH Charity.